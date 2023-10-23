Mohamed Muizzu: New president of Maldives wants to leave India

The new president of Maldives Mohamed Muizzu wants to leave India.

He made this demand clear shortly after his election victory.

Advertisement This move is likely to spark diplomatic tensions between Malé and Delhi.

Dr. Mohamed Muizzu, the newly elected president of the Maldives, is wasting no time in making a bold request to India: the removal of all Indian military personnel from the country.

Muizzu, who is set to be sworn in later this month, made this demand clear to the Indian ambassador shortly after his election victory.

This move is likely to spark diplomatic tensions between Malé and Delhi, as the Maldives has traditionally been within India’s sphere of influence.

Muizzu’s election was viewed as a setback for India, particularly as his opponent, the incumbent Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, had brought the Maldives closer to India since taking office in 2018.

Muizzu’s alliance supports stronger ties with China, which has invested significantly in the Maldives through loans and grants for various infrastructure projects.

India has also provided substantial development assistance to the country and seeks a strategic foothold in the region.

A recent controversy over “gifts” from India to the Maldives, including aircraft and helicopters, has fueled the “India out” campaign.

The presence of Indian military personnel to operate and maintain these aircraft has raised suspicions that they serve as an excuse to station Indian troops in the Maldives while Delhi claimed these assets were for search and rescue and medical evacuations.

Muizzu is concerned that the presence of these troops could put the Maldives at risk, especially amid escalating tensions between India and China along their Himalayan border.

He also plans to review all recent agreements between the Maldives and India, as many remain shrouded in secrecy. Muizzu has expressed appreciation for Chinese infrastructure projects in the Maldives and has emphasized his commitment to the country’s independence.

Muizzu’s opposition alliance includes the party of former president Abdulla Yameen, who moved the Maldives closer to China during his tenure while he denies being a “pro-China” candidate.

It remains to be seen how the new president’s policies will impact the Maldives’ foreign relations, but his request for the withdrawal of Indian troops will likely be his first major diplomatic challenge.

