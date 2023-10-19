Advertisement
Multiple Drone Attacks Target US Facilities in Eastern Syria

Multiple Drone Attacks Target US Facilities in Eastern Syria

  • Three drones target US military base in Tanf, eastern Syria.
  • Two drones intercepted; one hits the base, causing material damage.
  • Simultaneous drone attack on Conoco gas field in Deir Az Zor, near Iraq border.
In a concerning development, three drones launched attacks on the US military base in Tanf, located in eastern Syria near the convergence of Syrian, Jordanian, and Iraqi borders.

According to the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, two drones were successfully intercepted before reaching their intended targets, but the third managed to strike the base, causing some material damage.

Simultaneously, reports emerged of another drone incident, as three explosive-laden drones targeted the Conoco gas field in the eastern Deir Az Zor province, which shares a border with Iraq.

Rami Abdurrahman, the head of the Observatory, confirmed that five explosions were heard at the Conoco gas field.

These attacks come amid heightened tensions in the region, sparked by the conflict in Gaza that began on October 7.

As the United States deploys aircraft carriers and warships, multiple drone attacks have been reported at US bases in Iraq, resulting in minor injuries to troops.

The situation continues to evolve, raising concerns about stability in the region.

Also Read

Israel-Hamas War: Urgent Palestine Relief, Support with Your Card Today
Israel-Hamas War: Urgent Palestine Relief, Support with Your Card Today

Bol News is supporting Palestinians during the Israel-Hamas conflict. Gaza is facing...

