Natalee Holloway’s alleged killer Joran van der Sloot admits crime.

Van der Sloot pleaded guilty to extorting money from the Holloway family.

The Dutchman is already serving time in Peru for another murder.

Advertisement

Joran van der Sloot, long suspected of involvement in the disappearance of Alabama teenager Natalee Holloway in Aruba 20 years ago, has admitted to the crime in a significant development, according to Holloway’s mother.

Van der Sloot pleaded guilty to extorting money from the Holloway family, and as part of a plea deal, he was required to reveal details about how Natalee died.

Beth Holloway, Natalee’s mother, made a statement outside the Birmingham court, confirming that he had admitted to being the killer. Natalee, who was 18 at the time, vanished from the Caribbean island of Aruba in 2005 after leaving a bar with van der Sloot.

The Dutchman is already serving time in Peru for another murder, and he will now serve a 20-year sentence for extortion related to Natalee Holloway’s case.

He demanded $250,000 from Beth Holloway in exchange for information about Natalee’s disappearance in 2020. Beth Holloway told him in court that he had finally admitted to murdering her daughter, stating that he had “bludgeoned” Natalee as van der Sloot pleaded guilty to extortion.

The Justice Department stated that, in exchange for the 20-year sentence, van der Sloot had agreed to provide “full, complete, accurate, and truthful information regarding Natalee Holloway’s disappearance” and his confession was documented in a court filing.

Advertisement

The details of this information have not yet been made public. According to Beth Holloway, van der Sloot killed Natalee on a beach and disposed of her in the water.

Natalee’s father, Dave Holloway, referred to van der Sloot as “evil personified” and stated that the proceedings confirmed that van der Sloot had murdered Natalee and then extorted her loved ones.

Natalee’s parents had worked together for years to search for her remains and seek answers despite their divorce.

Natalee had traveled to Aruba with friends to celebrate her high school graduation. Her disappearance became a global sensation, dominating news channels and receiving international coverage.

He had never been charged even though van der Sloot had long been the primary suspect in the case. Beth Holloway acknowledged that despite van der Sloot’s confession, he cannot be tried for Natalee’s murder in the United States.

Nevertheless, she expressed satisfaction in finally knowing that he committed the crime. A grand jury indicted van der Sloot in 2010 on charges of extortion and fraud related to Natalee Holloway’s case, as he had accepted money from the family in exchange for false information about her death and burial location.

Advertisement

Van der Sloot admitted to the murder of Stephany Flores in 2010 and will serve his new sentence concurrently with his existing one in Peru.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Power restored to Guinea-Bissau’s capital by Turkish firm Karpowership Power was restored to Guinea-Bissau's capital by Turkish firm Karpowership. Guinea-Bissau is...