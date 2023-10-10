New Bin Ladin? Meet Mohammed Deif: Hamas Mastermind Blindsides Israel

900 Israelis, 849 Palestinians killed in Gaza conflict
Current casualties: 900 Israelis and 849 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and...
Hamas’ attack on Israel was masterminded by the enigmatic figure Mohammed Deif, a highly decorated leader in the Palestinian resistance.
Deif, often compared to Osama Bin Laden, has survived an astonishing seven assassination attempts and is long-standing on Israel’s Most Wanted list.
These attempts have left him severely injured, with the loss of both his hands, legs, and an eye, confining him to a wheelchair.
To elude capture, Deif relies on Gaza’s intricate underground tunnel network, which he played a role in planning, and frequently changes safe houses to stay hidden.
Remarkably, there is only one known photograph of him in existence.
Born in a refugee camp in 1965, he adopted the name “Deif,” meaning “The Guest” in Arabic, reflecting his constant movement from one place to another.
He currently serves as the commander of Hamas’s military wing, the al-Qassam Brigades.
During the recent attack, Deif released an audio message as his fighters infiltrated Israel, aiming to harm or abduct individuals, including men, women, and children.
In his message, he called on Palestinians to “expel the occupiers and demolish the walls,” and he encouraged sympathizers from other countries to join the cause, raising concerns of a potential international insurgency.
Mkhaimar Abusada, a professor of politics at Gaza’s Al-Azhar University, predicts that Deif will become an idol among the youth following this assault, drawing chilling comparisons to Osama Bin Laden as a notorious figure in the world of terrorism.
