New Dubai law: Dh500,000 fine for misusing official emblem

Dubai is set to have its own unique emblem, one that reflects its core values and principles, as per a newly announced law on Monday. This emblem is considered the exclusive property of the emirate of Dubai and is safeguarded by Law Number 17 of 2023, along with its associated regulations.

The issuance of this law comes from His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who serves as Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE, in his capacity as the Ruler of Dubai.

The emblem is authorized for use within government facilities, documents, websites, and official events. Private entities can utilize it as well, but they must obtain prior approval from the Dubai Ruler or his designated representative.

Misuse of the emblem could result in penalties, including imprisonment ranging from three months to five years and fines ranging from Dh100,000 to Dh500,000.

Individuals who have been using the emblem are required to cease its usage completely within 30 days unless they secure prior approval for an extension. Government entities and those with approved permission are exceptions to this rule.