New Zealand Election: National Party’s Luxon Triumphs

National Party emerges as the surprising victor in the New Zealand election.

Luxon expresses gratitude to National voters and promises “hope” and “change.

Nanaia Mahuta, Foreign Minister, at risk of losing her constituency.

In a surprising turn of events, New Zealand‘s National Party emerged victorious in the election, securing enough seats to potentially form a right-wing coalition.

Incumbent Prime Minister Chris Hipkins from the Labour Party conceded defeat and extended his congratulations to National Party leader Chris Luxon.

Luxon expressed his gratitude to National voters, stating that they had chosen “hope” and “change.” This marks a swift rise for Luxon, who entered Parliament in 2020 and assumed leadership of the National Party just a year later.

According to projections from The New Zealand Herald, the National Party was on track to win approximately 50 seats, capturing around 39% of the vote. When combined with the projected 11 seats for Act, a natural right-wing ally, they would secure a slim majority in the expected 121-seat parliament.

The Labour Party was projected to secure 33 seats, the Greens 13, Act 12, NZ First 8, and Te Pāti Māori 4, with roughly 96% of the votes counted.

“I am immensely proud to say that on the numbers tonight, National will be able to lead the next government,” said Mr. Luxon, a former airline executive, after National’s projected victory was announced.