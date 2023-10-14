New Zealand Elections: Right-Wing Wave Sweeps Ruling Party

New Zealand’s Prime Minister Chris Hipkins concedes election defeat.

National Party, led by Christopher Luxon, gains 40% of votes.

New Zealand‘s Prime Minister, Chris Hipkins, has acknowledged his Labour party’s defeat in Saturday’s election, where voters expressed their dissatisfaction with the government’s performance and steered the country toward a more right-leaning direction.

This electoral shift comes nine months after the unexpected resignation of his predecessor, Jacinda Ardern.

During the election campaign, the rising cost of living took center stage, and New Zealanders decided to end the six-year reign of the Labour Party.

The latter part of this tenure was marked by the country’s stringent response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which effectively controlled infections but took a toll on the economy.

With over 98% of the votes counted, the center-right National Party, led by former airline executive Christopher Luxon, secured approximately 40% of the ballots, as reported by New Zealand’s Electoral Commission.

In a somber address to his supporters, Hipkins conveyed that Labour did not garner sufficient votes to secure a government mandate.

“The result tonight is not one that any of us wanted,” he said, according to RNZ. “I gave it my all to turn the tide of history but alas, it was not enough.”

Luxon said New Zealanders had “voted for change” and that his party would now get to work trying to form a coalition.