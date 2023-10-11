Niger coup: US declares military rulers took over

French troops are withdrawing from Niger, heading to Chad, escorted by Niger’s military.

The withdrawal was ordered by Niger’s military rulers, who took power in July.

About 1,500 French soldiers are leaving by road.

French troops have initiated their withdrawal from their bases in Niger. The initial convoy of soldiers was accompanied by Niger’s military as it moved in the direction of Chad, according to authorities in Niamey, the capital of Niger.

On Tuesday, pick-up trucks and armored personnel carriers, carrying French soldiers, were seen traveling through the dusty outskirts of Niamey.

This withdrawal was a result of the demands made by Niger’s military rulers, who took control of the country in July.

Niger’s military, in a statement broadcast on state television, called upon citizens to assist and cooperate with the troop movements.

This operation involves around 1,500 French soldiers leaving Niger by road, headed towards Chad, covering a journey of hundreds of kilometers through occasionally insecure areas.