Norway and Sweden Launch Rescue Flights from Israel

Norway and Sweden arrange evacuation flights for their citizens in Israel.

Response to worsening security conditions.

Departure from Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv. Advertisement

In response to the escalating conflict in the region, Norway and Sweden have extended offers to evacuate their citizens from Israel by providing flights.

“Today we are setting up a Norwegian plane that can take Norwegians home to Norway. We have been working on this solution together with [the airline] Norwegian over the past few days,” Norway’s foreign minister Anniken Huitfeldt said in a statement Wednesday.

Advertisement Huitfeldt explained that the government’s decision to arrange these flights is in direct response to the worsening security conditions in Israel. The departure of the plane from Ben Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv is set for Wednesday evening, according to her statement. Advertisement Meanwhile, Sweden’s foreign ministry is also actively coordinating flights for Swedish citizens seeking to depart from Israel. Advertisement

“This is being organized in close collaboration with other Nordic countries,” the ministry said.

It said it had decided because “the security situation has not improved, there is a risk of the conflict escalating and the capacity of regular flights is reduced.”

Also Read Pope Francis Urges Hamas to Release Hostages Pope Francis urges Hamas to release hostages. Pope calls for peace in...