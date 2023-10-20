NZ Landlord Loses Trash Battle Against Chinese Embassy

NZ landlord loses claim against Chinese embassy over rubbish costs

Chandler Investments sought NZ$960 for cleaning, rubbish removal, and key cutting

Tenancy tribunal rules in favor of Chinese embassy, citing sovereign immunity

In a dispute involving a New Zealand landlord and the Chinese embassy regarding rubbish disposal, the landlord, Chandler Investments Limited, lost its claim seeking NZ$960 ($559; £462) for cleaning, rubbish removal, and key cutting expenses for a Wellington mews house.

The tenancy tribunal ruled against Chandler Investments Limited, citing that the Chinese embassy was protected by sovereign immunity.

Sovereign immunity prevents a government from being sued in another country without its consent.

According to tribunal records, adjudicator Rex Woodhouse determined that the tribunal lacked jurisdiction in this case and consequently dismissed the claim.

While representatives from New Zealand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT) were present during the tribunal hearing, neither party involved in the claim attended.

Mr. Woodhouse noted in his judgment that he was able to contact a representative from the Chinese embassy, but she had no knowledge of the application.