OIC strongly condemns Israeli attacks

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) expressed its strong condemnation of the Israeli attacks and placed blame on Israel for the heightened tensions in the region.

The OIC expressed deep concern over the escalating situation between Palestine and Israel, emphasizing that they are closely monitoring the developments.

Furthermore, the OIC strongly denounced the Israeli military aggression, which has resulted in the loss of lives and injuries to hundreds of Palestinians.

OIC deemed the continuation of these Israeli actions as a violation of international legal resolutions.

The OIC has called upon the international community, with a particular focus on the UN Security Council, to fulfill their responsibilities in putting an end to Israeli aggression and ensuring the safety and security of the affected populations.