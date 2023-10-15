Over 2,200 Palestinians lost their lives in Gaza’s blockaded territory

Israeli Attacks Blockaded territory under assault.

IDF Ground Assault Infantry units enter Gaza Strip.

Civilian Exodus Thousands flee amid air strikes.

More than 2,269 Palestinians were killed and 9,814 others were injured in the blockaded enclave of Gaza after a savage air campaign of retaliation attacks by Israel as infantry units from the IDF began their initial assault into the Gaza Strip.

The first official description of ground soldiers in Gaza since the crisis began, according to Israeli military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, stated troops supported by tanks staged raids to assault Palestinian rocket crews and seek information on the location of captives.

The death toll in Gaza was 2,215 people, with 8,714 injured. The remaining 54 people killed and 1,100 injured were from the West Bank, according to the report.

In the meantime, thousands of Palestinians evacuated the north of the Gaza Strip on Saturday to avoid an expected Israeli ground attack, while Israel hammered the area with fresh air strikes and claimed it would maintain two roads open to allow people to flee.

Premier Benjamin Netanyahu stated that a retaliatory campaign had “only just begun.” Israel has pledged to destroy Hamas after its fighters escaped from Gaza and carried out an operation in southern Israel a week ago.

“We have seen a significant movement of Palestinian civilians towards the south,” Israeli military spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Jonathan Conricus said in a video briefing on Saturday morning.

“Around the Gaza Strip, Israeli reserve soldiers in formation (are) getting ready for the next stage of operations,” he went on to say.

“They are all over the Gaza Strip, in the south, the center, and the north, preparing for whatever target, whatever task they are given.”

A few hundred Gazans went to the roadways leading out of the northern half of the Gaza Strip, but their numbers were impossible to count. According to Gaza authorities, 70 people were killed and 200 were injured when Israel hit cars and trucks carrying Palestinians from the north of the strip for the south.

