Paedophile Andrew Miller Sentenced for 27-Hour Abuse of Girl

Andrew Miller, aged 53, who kidnapped a young girl and subjected her to sexual abuse over a grueling 27-hour period, has been handed a 20-year prison sentence at the High Court in Edinburgh.
Using the alias Amy George, Miller enticed the primary school-aged child while dressed as a woman in the Scottish Borders in February.
He then transported her to his residence and carried out a series of harrowing assaults. A judge described his actions as “a terrifying scenario for any parent.”
In May, Miller pleaded guilty to a range of charges, including abduction, sexual assault, viewing explicit material in the presence of a child under 13, and possessing 242 indecent images of children.
During the sentencing, Judge Lord Arthurson strongly condemned Miller’s actions as “appalling crimes” marked by “deviant and depraved behavior.”
He characterized them as “the nightmare every parent fears.” Miller received a 20-year prison term for his crimes.
Lord Arthurson expressed his disgust at the nature of Miller’s crimes, stating, “The narrative was frankly nauseating in terms of its depravity and criminal sexual deviancy.”
He noted that the abduction of young children for sexual torment is fortunately a rare crime.
In court, it was disclosed that in February, Miller, a stranger to the child, approached her around 6 pm and offered her a ride.
Instead of taking her home, he transported her to his residence in the Borders, where he subjected her to sexual assault over a traumatic 27-hour period.
During this time, Miller, dressed as a woman, forced the victim to watch explicit content.
The judge pointed out that during his arrest, Miller attempted to shift blame onto his young victim, even going so far as to inaccurately label her as “sexually active.”
Lord Arthurson underscored that throughout this horrifying ordeal, Miller’s primary concern was himself.
While he displayed some awareness of the broader impact of his crimes on society, his understanding of the victim’s suffering was found to be severely lacking.
At the time of his arrest, Miller was attired in women’s clothing and identified as a transgender female named Amy George.
He rationalized his actions as a “mistake” and claimed to have offered the child a ride due to her being “cold.” He further contended that placing her in bed with him was an act of “maternal care.”
Three laptops seized from Miller’s residence contained a disturbing total of 242 indecent images of children, with his internet history showing searches for explicit material.
Miller was sentenced to an extended 28-year term, with 20 years to be served in prison and an additional eight years under community supervision on license.
He was also added to the sex offenders register. His butcher shop, Millers of Melrose, has since closed its doors.
