Paedophile Andrew Miller Sentenced for 27-Hour Abuse of Girl

Andrew Miller, 53, sentenced to 20 years for 27-hour sexual abuse of a young girl.

Miller, also known as Amy George, dressed as a woman to lure the child in Scottish Borders.

Advertisement Guilty of abduction, sexual assault, and possession of indecent images of children.

Andrew Miller, aged 53, who kidnapped a young girl and subjected her to sexual abuse over a grueling 27-hour period, has been handed a 20-year prison sentence at the High Court in Edinburgh.

Using the alias Amy George, Miller enticed the primary school-aged child while dressed as a woman in the Scottish Borders in February.

He then transported her to his residence and carried out a series of harrowing assaults. A judge described his actions as “a terrifying scenario for any parent.”

In May, Miller pleaded guilty to a range of charges, including abduction, sexual assault, viewing explicit material in the presence of a child under 13, and possessing 242 indecent images of children.

Advertisement

During the sentencing, Judge Lord Arthurson strongly condemned Miller’s actions as “appalling crimes” marked by “deviant and depraved behavior.”

He characterized them as “the nightmare every parent fears.” Miller received a 20-year prison term for his crimes.