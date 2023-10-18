Pakistan condemns Israeli attack on Gaza hospital

Pakistan has strongly condemned the Israeli attack on Al-Ahly Al-Mamadany Hospital in Gaza, which resulted in 500 casualties.

The Foreign Office spokesperson, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, described this act as inhumane and unjustifiable, especially when the hospital was providing shelter and emergency care to civilians.

The spokesperson emphasized that such indiscriminate targeting of civilian populations and facilities is a severe violation of international law and amounts to war crimes.

Pakistan is calling on the international community to take immediate action to stop the Israeli bombardment and siege of Gaza and to address the impunity with which Israeli authorities have been operating in recent days.

More than 500 have been killed in Israeli airstrike on al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza.

The Hamas government in Gaza termed the attack a “war crime”.

The incident comes amidst an ongoing and relentless Israeli bombing campaign in retaliation for a Hamas assault on southern Israeli communities.