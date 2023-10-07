Palestinians Celebrate on Israeli Tank After Hamas Attack

Hamas attacked Israel, killing 20 and injuring hundreds.

Palestinians celebrated on an Israeli tank.

Israel has blockaded Gaza since Hamas took control in 2007.

In a surprising turn of events, Palestinians celebrated atop an Israeli tank on Saturday following a major attack by Hamas, marking one of the most significant confrontations between the two sides in years.

The jubilant Palestinians were seen on the tank, chanting slogans like “Allah-hu-Akbar! (God is the greatest),” as per reports.

Earlier in the day, Hamas launched a formidable assault on Israel, resulting in the tragic loss of more than 20 lives and leaving hundreds injured. This multifaceted attack involved gunmen infiltrating Israeli territory alongside a relentless barrage of rockets fired from Gaza.

Watch: Palestinians, some carrying guns, celebrate on top of a destroyed tank said to belong to the #Israeli army hours after #Hamas launched its biggest attack on Israel in years.https://t.co/Ty0ch5Easj pic.twitter.com/4V9vizAwsX — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) October 7, 2023

The militant group, which maintains control over the Gaza Strip, also released a video illustrating the capture of three individuals dressed in civilian attire. The video displayed a message at its outset, reading, “Scenes of Al-Qassam Brigades capturing a number of enemy soldiers in the battle of Al-Aqsa Flood.”

According to Israel’s Magen David Adom emergency medical services, 22 people lost their lives within the country due to the actions of Palestinian fighters who crossed over from the Gaza Strip. In response, Israel retaliated with a series of air strikes.

It is crucial to note that Israel has enforced a strict blockade on Gaza since 2007, when Hamas assumed control of the region.

Over the years, the Israeli military has engaged in numerous conflicts with the group, resulting in heightened tensions in the region.

