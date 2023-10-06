Paris School Infested with Bedbugs, Teachers Strike

French government addresses bedbug infestation concerns.

High-ranking officials meet to coordinate plans against bedbugs.

Proposal for a national bedbug observatory to assess the issue. Advertisement

The French government is actively addressing a growing concern regarding bedbug infestations, with a recent incident in a Paris school highlighting the issue.

High-ranking officials from the health, economy, and transport ministries are convening at the prime minister’s office on Friday to coordinate a comprehensive plan to combat these pests.

One of their key initiatives is to expedite the development of a national observatory dedicated to monitoring bedbug occurrences.

The objective is to obtain an accurate assessment of the extent of this problem.

Experts in entomology and public health have cautioned that while there has indeed been a noticeable increase in bedbug populations, not only in France but also in other regions, many recent reports of infestations are inaccurate.

Advertisement

This has raised concerns about unnecessary panic.

Nicolas Roux de Bézieux, the founder of the pest control website badbugs.fr, has revealed that three out of four inquiries he receives from worried homeowners ultimately do not involve bedbug issues.

Romain Morzaderc, a pest controller in Brittany, told Ouest-France newspaper that “in 99% of cases, yes there are nasty black insects, but no, they are not bedbugs”.

Advertisement The government is deeply concerned about how the bedbug issue has taken center stage in both domestic and international news. There is a growing fear among ministers that this negative publicity may harm Paris’s reputation and potentially impact tourism, particularly with the upcoming Olympics scheduled for next year. Advertisement However, they face the challenge of striking a delicate balance between reassuring the public and simultaneously creating awareness about a problem that requires swift intervention for effective control. Transport Minister Clément Beaune stated on Wednesday that out of almost 50 reported sightings of bedbugs on metro and SNCF trains, none have been confirmed as genuine infestations. Advertisement

“I wouldn’t like to see a kind of French-bashing take hold… as it does sometimes in Anglo-Saxon countries,” he said.

“The problem needs to be taken very seriously. No denial. And no hysteria.”

Over recent weeks, pest-control companies across France have reported a huge increase in bedbug call-outs. Experts say there is always a pick-up after the summer holidays, and every year the surge is getting bigger.

Advertisement

“It’s happening in cities everywhere,” said Mr Roux de Bézieux.