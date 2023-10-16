PayPal, Stripe Set To Facilitate Pakistan’s Freelance Community

Pakistan government is actively engaged in discussions with PayPal and Stripe, says officials.

A senior official announced on Monday that the Pakistan government is actively engaged in discussions with PayPal and Stripe, two leading payment gateways.

The aim is to enable IT professionals and freelancers to efficiently transfer their earnings to Pakistan.

This initiative is vital for Pakistani businesses providing IT services to foreign clients and individual freelancers, as the current services offered by these gateways do not support fund transfers to Pakistan.

“The biggest challenge for IT professionals and freelancers is to bring money into Pakistan. So we need companies like PayPal, Stripe and other entities. We are pursuing them and have submitted a business case,” Dr. Umar Saif, caretaker Federal Minister for IT and telecommunications in Pakistan, told Khaleej Times in an interview on the sidelines of the Gitex Global at Dubai World Trade Centre.

From October 16 to 20, more than 6,000 local, regional and international companies and start-ups are exhibiting their products.

Around 27 companies and over 45 start-ups from Pakistan are exhibiting at Gitex.

The minister highlighted the existence of regulatory compliance challenges and expressed the intention to address these issues to enable PayPal and Stripe to operate within the country. He assured that significant progress in this regard would be made in the coming weeks. Pakistan boasts the world's second-largest online freelance workforce, comprising approximately one million individuals. Additionally, the country produces 75,000 new IT graduates annually.