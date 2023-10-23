Philippines claims Chinese coast guard struck its boats intentionally

Philippines claims the Chinese coast guard struck its boats intentionally.

The Philippines accused Chinese coastguard vessels of intentionally colliding with its vessels during a resupply mission in a disputed part of the South China Sea, leading to increased tensions between the two nations.

China and the Philippines exchanged accusations following the incident, with China asserting that the Philippine boats “bumped dangerously” with the coastguard vessels.

The United States expressed formal concern, and China’s foreign ministry said the U.S. statement ignored the facts. The Philippines condemned the actions of the Chinese coastguard, and their defense secretary characterized it as a serious escalation of China’s illegal activities in the South China Sea, in disregard of international law.

The Philippines has sought closer ties with the United States and has filed numerous diplomatic protests against China’s aggressive behavior in the South China Sea since President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. came to power.

