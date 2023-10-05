Poland’s election strains Western alliance by using Germany

Poland’s election strains the Western alliance by using Germany.

Poland’s govt has turned its focus towards its NATO ally.

The relationship between these NATO allies remains a concern.

Poland’s nationalist government, seeking an unprecedented third term, has turned its focus towards its NATO ally and largest trading partner, Germany, ahead of the country’s October 15 election.

Leaders from the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party have accused Germany of attempting to dictate Polish government policy on various issues, from migration to gas.

This dispute has disrupted Europe’s united front in supporting Ukraine against Russia’s invasion, causing the collapse of plans for a joint Polish-German tank repair plant for Kyiv’s benefit.

The PiS leadership has also alleged that Germany is plotting to reinstall their main electoral opponent, former prime minister Donald Tusk, in power.

This narrative taps into existing mistrust towards Germany, particularly among older conservative voters who remember the devastation of World War Two.

The ongoing tensions between Poland and Germany have strained their relationship and have hindered efforts to assist Ukraine.

These disputes are affecting the overall cohesion of NATO and come at a time when other issues, including the election of a pro-Russian leader in EU member state Slovakia, are creating further disruption.

While some analysts believe the Polish rhetoric towards Germany may diminish after the elections, irritants on both sides are likely to persist, including issues related to migration and reparations from World War Two.

