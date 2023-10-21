Poland’s election: Youth and women’s influence PiS from power

Youth and women influenced PiS from power during Poland’s election.

Szymon Szumniak, an entertainment blogger, patiently waited in a long queue for six hours at Wroclaw Polling Station No 148 to cast his vote in Poland’s parliamentary election.

The unusually high voter turnout, exceeding 74%, led to the removal of the right-wing Law and Justice party (PiS) from power. The queue at the polling station has become a symbol of the election’s significance, where people endured the biting cold and showed remarkable patience.

Notably, 68.8% of voters under the age of 29 participated in the election, a substantial increase from the 2019 parliamentary election, surpassing the turnout of older age groups.

Many young voters sought change and participated in the election, with Wroclaw’s Jagodno suburb, home to the long queue, witnessing strong support for the opposition Civic Coalition.

The high level of youth engagement contrasted with an overall negative election campaign marked by mudslinging.

Younger voters were motivated by a desire for change and the opposition’s message, which portrayed the incumbent Law and Justice party as a threat to democracy. The high turnout and enthusiasm demonstrated the importance of the election to many young Poles.

Efforts to maximize the opposition’s chances included strategic voting, urging people to register in smaller towns with close races and more proportional representation.

The election was seen as a pivotal moment to maintain Poland’s European Union ties and address issues like women’s rights, particularly in the wake of abortion protests.

The results of the election may lead to the opposition parties addressing contentious issues like abortion law reform, reflecting the electorate’s mandates.

The challenge ahead is to fulfill the promises made during the campaign and not disappoint those who voted for change.

