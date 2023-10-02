Police Find 3 Missing Sisters Dead Inside Trunk

‘I Love Him So Much’: Vladimir Putin’s ‘Girlfriend’ Opens Up in Past Interview
Police in Jalandhar district discovered the lifeless bodies of three sisters inside a trunk at their home in a Kanpur village.
According to officials, the parents reported the girls missing on Sunday evening when they couldn’t locate them after returning from work. The family, which includes a migrant laborer, had a total of five children, as per the police.
The sisters’ names were Kanchan (4 years old), Shakti (7 years old), and Amrita (9 years old). The police sent all three bodies for post-mortem to determine how they died.
According to an officer, the situation came to light when the girls’ father noticed the trunk was unusually heavy while he was moving household items on Monday.
When he opened the trunk, he discovered that his three daughters were inside, as reported by the police.
The police also mentioned that the girls’ father had been asked to leave his house by his landlord because of his drinking problem.
