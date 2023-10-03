Police Nab Seven Suspects in Johor in Ops Dadu Khas Operation

7 people were arrested during Ops Dadu Khas, including 6 local men and 1 foreign woman.

6 mobile phones, 5 mobile printers, and RM655 cash were seized in the operation.

All arrested are aged between 18 and 66, consisting of 209 men and 47 women.

In Johor Baru, the police arrested seven people during their crackdown on online gambling and illegal lottery activities as part of Ops Dadu Khas. These arrests took place during inspections at seven locations in the state.

The Johor police chief, Comm Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat, confirmed that these arrests occurred on Monday, October 2nd.

“The arrested are six local men and a foreign woman, all aged between 22 and 60. Police also seized six mobile phones, five mobile printers, and cash amounting to RM655 in the operation,” he said in a statement.

Comm Kamarul Zaman mentioned that they have conducted checks on 226 locations and arrested 256 individuals since the operation began.

“All of the arrested are aged between 18 and 66 and consist of 209 men and 47 women,” he said, They mentioned that they are looking into the case under the provisions of the Open House Gambling Act 1953, specifically Sections 4A(a) and 4B(a).

The places will lose their permits from the local authority, and their electricity will be disconnected by Tenaga Nasional Bhd, he explained. Additionally, the police have taken away 267 mobile phones, 102 mobile printers, and cash totaling RM48,350.

Commander Kamarul Zaman is encouraging anyone who knows about gambling or other illegal activities to get in touch with the state police hotline at 07-221 2999.

