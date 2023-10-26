Police seek for man suspect to major mass shootings in Lewiston, Maine.

A massive police operation was underway as they searched for a man linked to a series of mass shootings at a bar and a bowling alley in the city of Lewiston and its surrounding areas in the state of Maine.

Initial reports from news outlets suggested a death toll ranging from 16 to 22, with numerous others injured. Authorities confirmed the existence of multiple casualties but refrained from providing precise figures.

State and local law enforcement had identified Robert R. Card, aged 40, as a person of interest in the case. This identification followed Card’s posting of photos on Facebook depicting an individual brandishing what appeared to be a semi-automatic rifle.

The photos, taken at one of the crime scenes on Wednesday, displayed a bearded man wearing a brown hoodie and jeans, holding the firearm in a firing position.

Maine Public Safety Commissioner Mike Sauschuck addressed the situation at a press conference, stating, “We have a substantial force of police officers actively involved in the investigation across the state of Maine, focused on locating Mr. Card, who is a person of interest.”

Various media outlets reported that a law enforcement bulletin from Maine described Card as a trained firearms instructor and a member of the U.S. Army reserve.

He had recently reported experiencing mental health issues, including hearing voices, and allegedly made threats to carry out a shooting at a National Guard base.

The bulletin further mentioned that Card had been committed to a mental health facility for a two-week period during the summer of 2023 and was subsequently released.

It’s important to note that Reuters couldn’t independently verify the contents of the bulletin, but the Associated Press reported its distribution to law enforcement officials.

The incidents at the bar and the bowling alley occurred within a proximity of approximately four miles in Lewiston, a town with a history as a textile hub, situated in Androscoggin County and housing a population of around 38,000 residents.

Lewiston is located approximately 35 miles north of Maine’s largest city, Portland. Initial reports, which were later corrected, suggested a third shooting site at a Walmart distribution center.

However, Walmart issued a statement to local media denying any shooting incident on their property.

The Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston issued a statement indicating that they were responding to a mass casualty event involving a mass shooter and were working in coordination with nearby hospitals to provide medical care to the victims.

President Joe Biden had been briefed on the situation and would continue to receive updates, according to a U.S. official in Washington.

The White House reported that President Biden had spoken individually by phone with Maine Governor Janet Mills, Senators Angus King and Susan Collins, and Congressman Jared Golden regarding the Lewiston shooting. The President offered full federal support in the aftermath of the attack.

If the confirmed death toll reaches 22, it would mark the deadliest massacre in the United States since at least August 2019 when a gunman opened fire at an El Paso Walmart, killing 23 people with an AK-47 rifle.

This incident was prosecuted as an anti-Hispanic hate crime, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

The potential 22 fatalities would be comparable to the annual number of homicides typically seen in the state of Maine. Maine State Police records indicate that the annual count of homicides in the state has varied between 16 and 29 since 2012.

Notably, the number of shootings in the United States involving four or more individuals being shot has seen a significant increase since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

The data from the archive suggests 647 such incidents occurred in 2022, with a projected 679 for 2023, based on trends as of July.

The deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history remains the 2017 Las Vegas tragedy, where a gunman fired upon a country music festival, claiming the lives of 58 individuals from a high-rise hotel vantage point.

