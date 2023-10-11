Advertisement Pope Francis urges Hamas to release hostages. Pope calls for peace in Israel-Hamas conflict. Pope acknowledges Israel’s self-defense right. Advertisement Pope Francis urged Hamas to release all the individuals it has taken as hostages during its unprecedented assaults on Israel. Advertisement

"I pray for those families who have seen a day of celebration turned into a day of mourning and ask for the immediate release of the hostages," the Pope said during Wednesday's general audience in front of St. Peter's Basilica.

Pope Francis went on to acknowledge Israel’s right to self-defense, saying, “It is the right of those who are attacked to defend themselves.” He also expressed concern for the “total siege facing the Palestinians in Gaza, where there have also been many innocent victims.”

“Terrorism and extremism do not help to reach a solution to the conflict between Israelis and Palestinians, but fuel hatred, violence, and revenge causing suffering to both sides.”

The Pope's remarks were made several days after his initial discussion of the conflict in his Sunday weekly Angelus prayer. During that address, he implored for a cessation of the attacks and combat, emphasizing, "War represents a defeat, and every war is invariably a defeat." Also Read UK Foreign Secretary Cleverly arrives in Israel UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly arrived in Israel on Wednesday. His visit...

