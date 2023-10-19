President Ruto’s Bold Move: UHC Bills Signed Amid Controversy

Kenyans will need to register with the proposed National Social Health Insurance Fund to access public healthcare services, with those who don’t enroll facing service denial.

The government has allocated 26 billion shillings to assist individuals unable to contribute to the fund.

This new fund is set to replace the current NHIF, which has suffered significant financial losses due to corruption, preventing many contributing Kenyans from accessing healthcare.

Some Kenyans are concerned that the increased funding in the new system might exacerbate corruption while still denying them healthcare.

Critics also worry that the new social healthcare organization may allocate a significant portion of collected funds to administrative expenses, mirroring the current NHIF, leaving limited resources for direct healthcare expenses.

