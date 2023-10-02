Problems with rule of three proposed by Nobel

The Nobel Prizes in physics, chemistry, and medicine or physiology, which celebrate groundbreaking scientific achievements, will be announced this week, bringing some of the world’s top scientists into the spotlight.

They also face criticism and controversy regarding the selection process, particularly related to collaborative research and diversity although these prestigious awards receive significant attention and recognition.

One challenge for Nobel committees is the increasing collaborative nature of scientific research. Unlike the traditional image of a lone genius having a eureka moment, scientific discoveries often involve teams of researchers working in parallel.

The Nobel rules stipulate that only up to three individuals can be honored per prize, creating difficulties in recognizing collaborative efforts.

For example, the 2017 Nobel Prize in physics recognized the detection of gravitational waves, a discovery with nearly 1,000 authors. However, only three individuals—Rainer Weiss, Barry Barish, and Kip Thorne—received the prize.

Another issue is the retrospective view of Nobel awards, which often honor research conducted decades earlier. This approach can be out of touch with contemporary scientific priorities.

For instance, the rapid development of artificial intelligence (AI) has transformed many aspects of society, but Nobel committees have been cautious in acknowledging recent AI breakthroughs.

The lack of diversity among Nobel laureates is another concern. While more female scientists have received Nobel Prizes in recent years, gender diversity remains limited among winners.

This can partly be attributed to the awards’ focus on research conducted decades ago when gender diversity in science was lower. Additionally, systemic biases in science can result in women receiving less credit for their contributions.

To address these concerns, some suggest greater transparency in the Nobel selection process and a reconsideration of the three-person limit for prizes.

However, the Nobel Prizes remain highly renowned and continue to shape the recognition and direction of scientific research.

