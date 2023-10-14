Protests throughout world emerge in support of Palestinians

The protests marked a powerful moment for political mobilization.

An unexpected Hamas attack caused more than 1,300 casualties in Israel.

People from various corners of the globe took to the streets on Friday to express their solidarity with the Palestinian cause and condemn the Israeli military’s actions in response to an unprecedented attack by Hamas last week.

Demonstrations occurred in different regions around the world, all conveying a consistent message. Participants decried the heavy Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip, which have resulted in a tragic loss of over 1,500 lives, while an unexpected Hamas attack caused more than 1,300 casualties in Israel.

Protesters in various locations around the world expressed their outrage and called for stronger support for the Palestinian cause. Some demonstrators burned Israeli flags and chanted slogans like “Free Palestine” and “Crush the Zionists.”

Indonesian Islamic leaders urged mosques worldwide to pray for peace and safety in Gaza, requesting them to perform a special protection prayer known as Qunut Nazilahto.

The Israel-Hamas conflict has ignited widespread anger in the Middle East, with many perceiving Israel as an occupying force supported by the United States, consistently violating Palestinian rights.

Demonstrators argue that the Palestinians have endured various forms of injustice, including starvation and killing, which has prompted people of conscience to stand with Gaza.

Those in the blockaded area were left in fear, with no access to basic necessities as Israel’s military urged more than a million Palestinians in Gaza to evacuate to the territory’s southern region.

Muslims chanted “Death to Israel” during Friday prayers, showing their support for the Palestinians’ legitimate struggle in Bahrain.

Over 500,000 people gathered in Tahrir Square for a peaceful display of solidarity, with some protesters expressing the need for more significant actions in the future in Iraq.

The government-controlled Friday sermon briefly supplicated for the Palestinians, primarily focusing on the importance of security in Egypt.

At Islam’s holiest site, the imam called for God’s support and mercy for the Palestinians in Makkah.

However, the United Arab Emirates, which established diplomatic ties with Israel in 2020, did not mention the Palestinians in their televised Friday sermon.

Lebanon also saw mass protests, with people coming from all corners of the country to show their support.

Hezbollah supporters in Beirut waved flags, voicing their support for Gaza. While the Iranian-backed militant group has launched attacks since the Hamas assault, it hasn’t entered the war.

Nonetheless, Hezbollah’s deputy secretary-general warned of vigilance against US and British naval vessels approaching the Mediterranean Sea. Demonstrators protested against Israel, burning flags and chanting slogans across Iran.

Live television footage showed demonstrators crowding streets and declaring their support for Islam in Yemen’s Sanaa.

Pakistan also witnessed pro-Palestine rallies in major cities, including Islamabad. Some protesters disrespected American and Israeli flags.

Thousands of protesters raised their voices to “Free Palestine” and condemned the Israeli bombings in Gaza in New York.

The demonstrators, from various backgrounds and ages, demanded an end to the “Israeli occupation” and the “liberation” of Palestinian territories. They accused Israel of “genocide” and called for the United States to withdraw its support for Israel.

A slogan interpreted differently by different groups of concerned citizens joined the protest, emphasizing the need to end the cycle of violence and oppression in the region. The demonstrators chanted “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.”

Around 200 pro-Palestinian protesters gathered, calling for an end to the violence and expressing solidarity with the Palestinian people in Miami.

Demonstrations have taken place in various locations, including college campuses across the United States.

These demonstrations have united people worldwide in their support for Palestine and their condemnation of Israeli actions despite varied international media coverage of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

