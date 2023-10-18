Red Weather Warning: Storm Babet Brings Record Rainfall

At least 189 Bodies Unearthed at US ‘Green’ Funeral Home
A red weather warning has been issued for parts of Scotland due to the arrival of Storm Babet, bringing unprecedented heavy rainfall and severe winds.
The storm poses a severe flooding risk, particularly in Angus and Aberdeenshire, and there is concern for the safety of residents.
In addition to this, yellow severe weather warnings have been issued for Northern Ireland and the northern and eastern regions of England.
The Met Office has set the weather warning in place from 18:00 on Thursday until noon on Friday, with rainfall amounts ranging from 4 to 6 inches widely expected and some areas potentially receiving as much as 8 to 10 inches.
The red warning specifically mentions a “danger to life from fast flowing or deep floodwater” in Aberdeenshire and Angus, along with anticipated extensive flooding and road closures.
There is also a fear of power outages and communities being isolated for several days.
The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) has expressed concerns about the unprecedented rainfall that Storm Babet is forecasted to bring, which could lead to significant disruption and pose a danger to life in Scotland’s northeast.
Amber warnings remain in effect for other parts of northeast Scotland and the Highlands on Thursday and Friday, with yellow warnings extending across much of the UK until Saturday.
Many areas affected by the storm are still dealing with the aftermath of heavy rain and flooding earlier this month, which was described as the most severe since the 1890s.
ScotRail has preemptively canceled services on various routes in Scotland for Thursday and Friday, while Police Scotland has advised people to avoid any unnecessary travel during the red weather warning period due to anticipated extremely hazardous driving conditions and the likelihood of significant delays.
In Wales, gale-force winds are expected to result in flooding, power interruptions, and travel disruptions.
Storm Babet, originating from a complex low-pressure system off the Iberian Peninsula, was officially named by the Met Office on Monday.
This marks the second named storm of the 2023/24 season, a nomenclature system intended to enhance public engagement with weather forecasts.
Red is the most severe of the Met Office’s three coloured weather warnings.
It means that dangerous weather is expected and, if you have not already done so, you should take action now to keep yourself and others safe from the impact of the severe weather.
It is very likely that there will be a risk to life, with substantial disruption to travel, energy supplies and possibly widespread damage to property and infrastructure.
You should avoid travelling, where possible, and follow the advice of the emergency services and local authorities.
Rain warnings were in place overnight for all counties in the Republic of Ireland, with various start times on Tuesday.
According to Tony Wardle, the deputy chief meteorologist at the Met Office, this rainfall would be accompanied by strong winds, leading to large waves along certain eastern coastlines.
The Met Office noted that the most recent red warning issued in the UK was related to extreme heat in July of the previous year.
The last red warning for rain in the UK was in February 2020 for Storm Dennis in South Wales, and the last such warning in Scotland dates back to December 2015 for Storm Desmond.
ScotRail has advised travelers on Thursday and Friday to proactively check their journeys, as the impact of Storm Babet is likely to disrupt services.
Stein Connelly, from Transport Scotland, said: “We recently witnessed some of the most severe weather in Scotland since the 1890s, and this is looking like another period of extreme weather, which could present a risk to life.
“People need to plan ahead ahead and be prepared. Avoid travel unless essential. If you do need to travel, check before your travel as your journey is likely to be affected by these latest severe weather warnings.
“For those in Angus and south Aberdeenshire, the advice is clear – do not travel during the period the red warning is in effect. The rain is expected to present some really challenging conditions.”
First Minister Humza Yousaf also warned against all but essential travel in the parts of Scotland impacted by the red weather warning.He posted on X – formerly Twitter: “Please be aware of the challenging weather we are due to experience.
“Weather warning across Angus and the north east has been upgraded to red. Travel should be avoided unless absolutely essential.”
He added: “The Scottish government is working with local resilience partners, including our emergency services, to ensure we keep everyone safe & mitigate disruption as best we can.”
Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) has cautioned that certain areas, particularly along the eastern coasts, may experience gusts of up to 70mph. The most intense winds are currently expected on Thursday afternoon and into the early evening.
In response to the potential damage to their network and ensuing faults, the energy company is deploying additional teams.
Angus Council has confirmed the closure of schools in the region at lunchtime on Thursday, and they will remain closed on Friday.
Aberdeenshire Council is advising residents to utilize sandbags to safeguard their properties, and the local authority convened a resilience meeting on Wednesday.
Perth and Kinross Council has decided to close all of its floodgates on Wednesday, except for those at the Queen’s Bridge, which will be shut if required.
This decision follows criticism of the council’s delay in closing the North Inch floodgates during heavy rain and rising water levels earlier this month, resulting in property and business flooding.
The RNLI has issued a warning about the anticipated strong winds and heavy rain, stating that these conditions are likely to create hazards for those visiting coastal areas in the UK and Ireland.
RNLI water safety partner Sam Hughes said: “The RNLI advises staying a safe distance away from the water and cliff edges as the conditions could knock you off your feet or wash you into the sea. It is not worth risking your life.”
