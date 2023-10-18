Red Weather Warning: Storm Babet Brings Record Rainfall

Red weather warning for Storm Babet in Scotland.

Yellow warnings in Northern Ireland and eastern England.

A red weather warning has been issued for parts of Scotland due to the arrival of Storm Babet, bringing unprecedented heavy rainfall and severe winds.

The storm poses a severe flooding risk, particularly in Angus and Aberdeenshire, and there is concern for the safety of residents.

In addition to this, yellow severe weather warnings have been issued for Northern Ireland and the northern and eastern regions of England.

The Met Office has set the weather warning in place from 18:00 on Thursday until noon on Friday, with rainfall amounts ranging from 4 to 6 inches widely expected and some areas potentially receiving as much as 8 to 10 inches.

The red warning specifically mentions a “danger to life from fast flowing or deep floodwater” in Aberdeenshire and Angus, along with anticipated extensive flooding and road closures.

There is also a fear of power outages and communities being isolated for several days.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) has expressed concerns about the unprecedented rainfall that Storm Babet is forecasted to bring, which could lead to significant disruption and pose a danger to life in Scotland’s northeast.

Amber warnings remain in effect for other parts of northeast Scotland and the Highlands on Thursday and Friday, with yellow warnings extending across much of the UK until Saturday.

Many areas affected by the storm are still dealing with the aftermath of heavy rain and flooding earlier this month, which was described as the most severe since the 1890s.

ScotRail has preemptively canceled services on various routes in Scotland for Thursday and Friday, while Police Scotland has advised people to avoid any unnecessary travel during the red weather warning period due to anticipated extremely hazardous driving conditions and the likelihood of significant delays.

In Wales, gale-force winds are expected to result in flooding, power interruptions, and travel disruptions.

Storm Babet, originating from a complex low-pressure system off the Iberian Peninsula, was officially named by the Met Office on Monday.

This marks the second named storm of the 2023/24 season, a nomenclature system intended to enhance public engagement with weather forecasts.