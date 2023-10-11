Republican lawmaker charged in New York on ten more charges

Federal prosecutors indicted Republican Representative George Santos from New York on Tuesday, charging him with identity theft and making false statements to the Federal Election Commission (FEC).

This comes after Santos had previously pleaded guilty to multiple criminal charges. The legislator has been embroiled in various scandals, including seven wire fraud charges, three counts of money laundering, one for the theft of taxpayer funds, and two related to false statements to the House of Representatives.

US Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, Breon Peace, stated, “Santos is charged with stealing people’s identities and making charges on his own donors’ credit cards without their authorization, lying to the FEC and, by extension, the public about the financial state of his campaign.”

Peace further added, “Santos falsely inflated the campaign’s reported receipts with non-existent loans and contributions that were either fabricated or stolen.”

George Santos, who was elected to the House of Representatives in 2022, is scheduled to appear before a jury on October 27 to address these charges.

The 35-year-old politician had already confessed to fabricating several aspects of his biography, including his real name, religion (falsely claiming to be Jewish), educational background, and work history during his 2022 campaign for a House seat representing parts of Long Island, New York.

The initial indictment outlined how Santos defrauded donors during his successful November 2022 election, diverting funds into his personal account to settle personal debts and purchase luxury clothing.

Santos is additionally accused of improperly collecting unemployment benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic, despite earning $120,000 annually at a Florida-based investment firm.

He allegedly obtained $24,000 in benefits to which he was not entitled.

Fellow Republicans and Democrats in Congress call for Santos to resign have come from his constituents but he has thus far declined to step down.

