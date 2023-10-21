Republicans drop Jim Jordan’s US House speaker quest after 3rd failed vote.

The ambition of Jim Jordan, a staunch conservative Republican, to become the Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, ended on Friday after a third failed vote on the House floor led fellow Republicans to withdraw their support.

The House will remain unable to respond to President Joe Biden’s request for a $106 billion national-security package, including military aid for Ukraine and Israel as a result.

Additionally, they cannot take action to prevent a partial government shutdown scheduled for November 18.

Jordan’s support dwindled throughout the week, with only 194 votes in the third round of balloting on Friday, down from the 200 votes he received earlier.

It was well short of the majority required to claim the speaker’s position. Republicans subsequently voted 112-86 to revoke Jordan’s nomination in a closed-door meeting.

Jordan expressed his gratitude, saying, “It was an honor to be their speaker designee” following the meeting.

He emphasized the need for Republicans to unite and choose their speaker, committing to assist the selected individual. Currently, it is unclear who Republicans will turn to as an alternative candidate.

Republicans cannot afford many defections on party-line votes with a narrow 221-212 majority in the House.

This situation highlights their legislative dysfunction. Potential candidates for the position include Tom Emmer, Kevin Hern, and Austin Scott, among others.

Democrats in the House are open to a backup option that would allow pressing matters, such as Biden’s aid package or government funding, to proceed. However, Republicans have not pursued this option, as they have rejected it thus far.

Jim Jordan, a close ally of Donald Trump, played a significant role in the former president’s efforts to challenge the 2020 election results.

His supporters maintained that he would be an effective advocate for conservative policies in a Democratic-controlled environment despite opposition and controversy.

However, Jordan’s uncompromising approach and a campaign organized by his supporters that led to harassment and threats worked against him.

The pressure campaign outraged some Republican opponents. Jordan’s allies argued that threats and harassment should not be relevant, as lawmakers routinely receive such threats.

25 Republican lawmakers voted against him, more than the 20 who opposed him earlier in the week in the final vote. Jordan’s vote total of 194 was lower than McCarthy’s votes in any of the 15 rounds of voting in January.

The Democratic Party unanimously voted against Jordan in all three floor votes, referring to him as a dangerous extremist.

His Republican opponents refrained from celebrating his defeat, expressing a desire to find a speaker who could garner the support of the party.

