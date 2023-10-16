Russia prevents US drone from invading Black Sea airspace.

Their airspace surveillance equipment detected an incoming air target.

There have been encounters involving Russian and Western aircraft.

A recent report from Russian media has detailed the interception of a US RQ-4B Global Hawk surveillance drone by a Russian Su-27 fighter jet.

The incident occurred as the drone attempted to breach Moscow’s airspace over the Black Sea on October 15. According to the Russian Ministry of Defence, their airspace surveillance equipment detected an incoming air target.

In response, a Su-27 fighter jet was scrambled to prevent the drone from entering Russian airspace. The Russian fighter jet identified the aerial target as a US Air Force RQ-4B Global Hawk surveillance drone.

The foreign surveillance UAV changed its course and moved away from the Russian state border as the Russian fighter jet approached. The Russian aircraft safely returned to its home airfield, successfully averting a violation of the Russian state border.

This incident is part of a series of events in which Russian forces have intercepted Western aircraft approaching their borders over the Black Sea and Baltic Sea.

Tensions in these regions have escalated, particularly in the context of Russia’s military operations in Ukraine.

Previously, there have been encounters involving Russian and Western aircraft, including interceptions of American strategic bombers, British Royal Air Force warplanes, and drones, showcasing the growing challenges in these areas.

