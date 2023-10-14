Russia urges harmony & suggests humanitarian cease-fire in Gaza

Russia urges harmony & suggests a humanitarian cease-fire in Gaza.

Russia presented a draft resolution to the Security Council.

Russia has taken a firm stance, urging an immediate “humanitarian cease-fire” amidst the escalating tensions and violence between the Gaza Strip and Israel.

Russia presented a draft resolution to the Security Council, which calls for a cessation of violence and strongly condemns all acts of terrorism and violence targeting civilians.

The resolution emphasizes the secure release of hostages, addressing the recent conflict where Hamas breached Israel’s heavily fortified border while not naming Hamas explicitly.

The initial breach led to a deadly confrontation, resulting in the loss of around 1,300 lives, primarily civilians, and Hamas taking approximately 150 hostages.

Israel responded with missile strikes on Gaza, a densely populated area, resulting in significant casualties, including over 600 children.

The United States has called on the Security Council to condemn the actions of the Palestinians, characterizing it as the deadliest attack in Israel’s history.

Russian Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia stressed the urgency of Security Council action to halt the ongoing bloodshed and revive peace negotiations, with an emphasis on establishing a Palestinian state.

Nebenzia also held the United States accountable for escalating tensions in the Middle East and called for international attention to Israeli air force attacks on civilian infrastructure in Gaza.

Some expressed openness to the highlighted humanitarian concerns while Security Council members approached the resolution with caution.

British Ambassador Barbara Woodward emphasized the need for thorough consultations, given the gravity of the situation.

Chinese Ambassador Zhang Jun highlighted the emerging consensus on humanitarian issues and advocated for efforts to halt the fire and de-escalate the tension.

Brazilian Foreign Affairs Minister Mauro Vieira, holding the rotating presidency of the Security Council, pledged continued efforts to unify the Council’s position on the ongoing situation, underscoring the importance of collaborative actions to address the crisis.

