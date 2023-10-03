Russia used punishment battalions in a nod to Stalin’s policies.

Russian penal units are referred to as “Storm-Z” squads.

According to 13 individuals with inside knowledge, including five members of these units Russian penal units referred to as “Storm-Z” squads have been deployed to the frontlines in Ukraine this year, consisting of both military and civilian offenders.

Survivors are rare among those sent to these squads. One soldier from army unit no. 40318, who served near the contested city of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine in May and June, revealed that he had provided medical assistance to wounded Storm-Z fighters on the battlefield despite orders from an unknown commander to abandon them.

These penal squads, each comprising around 100-150 individuals and integrated within regular army units, are frequently dispatched to the most vulnerable frontlines, often incurring heavy casualties.

At least five Storm-Z teams have been identified in the ongoing conflict, fighting to counter a Ukrainian counteroffensive in eastern and southern regions. These units represent a significant departure for Russia in the Ukrainian conflict.

While the Wagner mercenary group employed convicts on the frontline, Storm-Z units operate under the direct command of the Russian defense ministry. They consist of convicts who volunteer to fight in exchange for potential pardons and regular soldiers disciplined for various reasons.

According to Conflict Intelligence Team, Storm-Z units are valuable to the Russian defense ministry as expendable infantry, deployed to the most perilous parts of the frontlines.

Although the Russian defense ministry has not officially acknowledged the creation of Storm-Z units, reports of their existence surfaced in April, citing a leaked Russian military report on their formation.

The number of soldiers in these units remains uncertain, but interviews with individuals familiar with the matter suggest that several hundred Storm-Z fighters are currently deployed on the frontlines.

In a meeting with Russian servicemen, President Vladimir Putin acknowledged former prison inmates who had been killed in action, stating that they had “fully absolved themselves of their guilt.”

Storm-Z is an informal term used by Russian troops, combining the term for assault troops with the letter Z, symbolizing their invasion of Ukraine.

The penal squads consist primarily of convicts, but some regular soldiers have been assigned to them as punishment for disciplinary infractions.

A group of Storm-Z fighters in Zaporizhzhia refused an order to return to the frontline and recorded a video outlining their grievances in June.

After the video’s release, military police officers reportedly beat the rebels, but conditions for the fighters improved afterwards. Russian officials have not publicly commented on this incident, and the defense ministry has not responded to Reuters’ inquiries.

