Russian-American journalist Alsu Kurmasheva detained in Kazan.

Arrested on charges of failing to register as a foreign agent.

Advertisement Concerns over the use of broad laws to target journalists.

Russian-American journalist Alsu Kurmasheva, employed by US-funded Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty in Prague, finds herself in detention after visiting her family in Kazan, Russia.

Colleagues reveal that she was initially detained on June 2nd and subsequently arrested on Wednesday.

The charges against her include failure to register as a foreign agent, carrying a potential jail term of up to five years.

Kurmasheva, who holds dual US and Russian citizenship, works for RFE/RL’s Tatar-Bashkir service, focusing on the concerns of ethnic minorities in central Russia.

Advertisement

Her arrest is part of a troubling trend of Russian authorities using broad laws to target journalists and independent reporting, echoing the detention of Wall Street Journal correspondent Evan Gershkovich earlier this year.

Gershkovich’s arrest in March on espionage charges remains disputed by both his employer and the US government, who suspect that he is being held as a bargaining chip for Russian citizens detained by the US and its allies.

The situation further underscores the challenges faced by journalists and media freedom advocates in Russia.

Also Read Israel-Hamas War: Modi shares condolences with Mahmoud Abbas Narendra Modi offered condolences for the al-Ahli Arab Hospital blast to Palestinian...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.



Advertisement

Subscribe to our YouTube channelto watch news from Pakistan and around the world.