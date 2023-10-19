Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Russian-American Journalist Alsu Kurmasheva Detained in Kazan

Russian-American Journalist Alsu Kurmasheva Detained in Kazan

Articles
Advertisement
Russian-American Journalist Alsu Kurmasheva Detained in Kazan

Russian-American Journalist Alsu Kurmasheva Detained in Kazan

Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Russian-American journalist Alsu Kurmasheva detained in Kazan.
  • Arrested on charges of failing to register as a foreign agent.
    • Advertisement
  • Concerns over the use of broad laws to target journalists.

Russian-American journalist Alsu Kurmasheva, employed by US-funded Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty in Prague, finds herself in detention after visiting her family in Kazan, Russia.

Colleagues reveal that she was initially detained on June 2nd and subsequently arrested on Wednesday.

The charges against her include failure to register as a foreign agent, carrying a potential jail term of up to five years.

Kurmasheva, who holds dual US and Russian citizenship, works for RFE/RL’s Tatar-Bashkir service, focusing on the concerns of ethnic minorities in central Russia.

Advertisement

Her arrest is part of a troubling trend of Russian authorities using broad laws to target journalists and independent reporting, echoing the detention of Wall Street Journal correspondent Evan Gershkovich earlier this year.

Gershkovich’s arrest in March on espionage charges remains disputed by both his employer and the US government, who suspect that he is being held as a bargaining chip for Russian citizens detained by the US and its allies.

The situation further underscores the challenges faced by journalists and media freedom advocates in Russia.

Also Read

Israel-Hamas War: Modi shares condolences with Mahmoud Abbas
Israel-Hamas War: Modi shares condolences with Mahmoud Abbas

Narendra Modi offered condolences for the al-Ahli Arab Hospital blast to Palestinian...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Advertisement
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the International News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story