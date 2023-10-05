Russian doctors discover needle in woman’s brain in Sakhalin

Russian doctors discovered a needle in a woman’s brain in Sakhalin.

This unexpected discovery came to light during a CT scan.

A startling revelation emerged as Russian doctors discovered a one-inch-long needle inside the brain of an 80-year-old woman residing in Russia’s Far East.

This unexpected discovery came to light during a CT scan conducted by medical professionals in Moscow on Wednesday.

Medical experts speculate that this elderly woman may have been the victim of a failed infanticide attempt by her parents many years ago.

They have made the decision not to attempt the removal of the needle, as doing so could potentially worsen her current condition.

The local health department in the remote Russian region of Sakhalin shed light on the historical context, suggesting that such cases were not uncommon during periods of famine, such as World War II.

It appears that her parents likely resorted to this method to conceal evidence of the crime due to food shortages and dire poverty prevalent across the Soviet Union during the war.

Remarkably, the needle had penetrated her left parietal lobe but did not have the intended fatal effect, allowing the girl to survive.

The patient had never complained of headaches resulting from this long-standing injury, and her overall condition is not currently considered life-threatening. The attending physician continues to monitor her condition closely.

