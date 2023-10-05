Russian Journalist Marina Gets 8.5 Years for Live TV Protest

Russian journalist Marina Ovsyannikova was sentenced to 8.5 years in absentia for protest on state TV.

Convicted of spreading false information about the Russian Armed Forces.

Ovsyannikova calls it politically motivated, concerned for Russia’s future. Advertisement

A Russian journalist named Marina Ovsyannikova, who carried out a bold protest against the Ukraine war during a live broadcast on state-controlled television, has been sentenced to eight and a half years in prison in her absence by a Russian court.

Ovsyannikova was convicted of “publicly spreading knowingly false information about the involvement of the Russian Federation’s Armed Forces,” as stated by the Moscow district court’s press service on Telegram.

In an interview with Erin Burnett after the court’s decision, Ovsyannikova characterized the sentencing as driven by political motives.

“This is just fake justice because you know, in Russia, we don’t have independent courts, Putin destroyed all independent courts.”