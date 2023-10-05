Russian Journalist Marina Gets 8.5 Years for Live TV Protest

Five arrested after Just Stop Oil protesters storm London stage
A Russian journalist named Marina Ovsyannikova, who carried out a bold protest against the Ukraine war during a live broadcast on state-controlled television, has been sentenced to eight and a half years in prison in her absence by a Russian court.
Ovsyannikova was convicted of “publicly spreading knowingly false information about the involvement of the Russian Federation’s Armed Forces,” as stated by the Moscow district court’s press service on Telegram.
In an interview with Erin Burnett after the court’s decision, Ovsyannikova characterized the sentencing as driven by political motives.
“This is just fake justice because you know, in Russia, we don’t have independent courts, Putin destroyed all independent courts.”
Ovsyannikova said relatives in Russia have turned against her, even testifying against her. “They gave evidence against me in the court, and I was shocked when I read about it.
“They live in another information reality. If you come to Russia, you start thinking in another way. My Russian relatives are thinking that Russia is surrounded by enemies. They believe Putin and they are thinking I’m the traitor.”
She continued that she was “very worried” about the future of Russia.
“If I return to Russia I will be immediately in jail. I’m very worried about the future of my country and I want to fight for a better future.”
Last year, Ovsyannikova managed to flee her house arrest along with her 11-year-old daughter and is currently residing in Paris, as reported by her assistant.
In a prior interview with CNN in February, Ovsyannikova detailed her journey from Russia to France.
The 44-year-old journalist gained worldwide recognition when, while working as an editor at Russia’s state-controlled Channel One television station, she stood behind an anchor and displayed a sign during a live broadcast that read “No War.”
