Russian Missile Attack on Ukrainian Village: 51 Lives Lost

UN official calls it a “horrifying” murder, condemning the attack.

Ukrainian President Zelensky accuses Russia.

Western leaders express outrage.

A Russian missile killed at least 51 people gathering for a wake in an eastern Ukrainian hamlet on Thursday, prompting a surge of indignation from Western leaders for what a UN official termed a “horrifying” murder.

Rescuers pulling a corpse from the wreckage, six burnt victims in civilian clothes laying side by side, and others in white body bags were seen by AFP journalists on the scene.

The mourning were in a cafe, and there were additional victims in a business in the same building in the village of 330 inhabitants in Kharkiv’s northeastern district.

“My son was discovered without a head, arms, legs, or anything else. “They recognized him from his documents,” said Volodymyr Mukhovaty, 70.

His partner and daughter-in-law were also at the wake, and while he had “little hope” of finding them alive, he kept an eye on rescue teams from a safe distance just in case.

“I lived with my wife for 48 years,” he stated. “I will not last long alone.”

According to Interior Minister Igor Klymenko, a six-year-old child was among the casualties, and 60 people were attending a memorial service for a fallen fellow villager.

Groza lies around 30 kilometers (18 miles) from the frontline town of Kupiansk, in a region where Russian soldiers are attempting to retake land lost to Ukrainian troops last year.

Klymenko stated that preliminary evidence indicated the use of an Iskander missile.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who was in Spain for a European meeting, condemned the incident on social media and again in his evening address.

“The Russian military could not fail to know where they were hitting…,” claimed he. “And it was not a blind strike.”Who could launch a missile at them? Who? Only pure wickedness.”

Zelensky claimed to have secured agreements from various countries to provide more air defense systems and artillery to Kyiv.

“We will have more air defence — there are clear agreements,” he declared. “This is critical before winter.” Thank you, Spain, Italy, France, Germany, and Great Britain!”

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz had stated that Berlin would supply Kyiv with a new Patriot air-defense system, and Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock later posted on X, formerly Twitter, “As long as bombs fall on supermarkets and cafes, we do everything for #Ukraine to protect itself from Putin’s missile terror.”

Denise Brown, Ukraine coordinator for the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), described the strike as “absolutely horrifying” and stated that “intentionally directing an attack against civilians or civilian objects is a war crime.”

The strike “demonstrated the depths of depravity Russian forces are willing to sink to,” said British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, according to a Downing Street spokesperson.

