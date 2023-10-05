Russia’s naval reach grows: new base in Abkhazia

Abkhazia’s leader plans to establish a Russian naval base on the Black Sea coast.

The move aims to boost defense capabilities amid tensions with Ukraine targeting Russia’s Black Sea fleet.

The leader of Abkhazia, a separatist region in Georgia supported by Russia, has announced plans to establish a permanent Russian naval base on the Black Sea coast in Abkhazia.

Aslan Bzhania disclosed this information to Russian media, citing the need to enhance defense capabilities for both Russia and Abkhazia in light of escalating tensions with Ukraine, which has recently targeted Russia’s Black Sea fleet.

The Kremlin has not officially commented on this reported agreement.

Georgia’s foreign ministry strongly condemned the move, considering it a blatant violation of Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Abkhazia, which already hosts a Russian military base, is located in the northwestern part of Georgia and shares a border with Russia.

While it declared independence in 1999 after a war of secession with Georgia in 1992-93, it lacks widespread international recognition.

Since the 2008 conflict between Georgia and Russia, Moscow has recognized Abkhazia as an independent state, while Georgia maintains that the region is under Russian occupation.

Bzhania emphasized that the new naval base in the Ochamchire district would serve to strengthen the defense capabilities of both Russia and Abkhazia, with a primary focus on security.

He expressed support for Russia’s military actions in Ukraine during his recent meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The UK defense ministry has observed a shift in the activities of Russia’s Black Sea fleet toward the east in response to increased Ukrainian attacks in occupied Crimea.

Satellite images reveal that at least 17 Russian vessels have relocated from Sevastopol to Novorossiysk.

The reported location of the new Abkhazia base is approximately 500km (300 miles) further southeast along the Black Sea coast from Novorossiysk.

Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to address questions regarding the ship deployments and directed reporters to the defense ministry.

Moscow’s Black Sea fleet is regarded as a flagship unit of the Russian navy and has been involved in launching missiles at Ukraine, resulting in significant damage.

In late September, Ukraine claimed to have struck the fleet’s headquarters in Crimea, reportedly causing the deaths of 34 Russian officers.

