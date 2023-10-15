SA Withdraws UN Peacekeepers Over Misconduct in DR Congo

United State Deploys Second Aircraft Carrier To Shield Israel
USS Eisenhower sent to eastern Mediterranean to support Israel US emphasizes commitment...
South Africa’s military has instructed the return of eight soldiers, who stand accused of sexual misconduct in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
These soldiers were part of a United Nations peacekeeping mission in the troubled eastern region of DR Congo.
The United Nations has cited these men for their involvement in a “systematic and widespread violation” of the organization’s regulations. Reports indicated that these soldiers breached a curfew and frequented a bar known for “transactional sex.”
The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) declared on Sunday that, “Given the gravity of these allegations, the SANDF has made the decision to summon the implicated soldiers back to South Africa to address the charges and provide an account of the incidents.” They have dispatched investigators to the DR Congo to conduct a formal inquiry.
This incident is not the first time the UN mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (Monusco) has faced allegations of sexual abuse.
In 2017, five peacekeepers were accused of sexual abuse and exploitation, with one soldier alleged to have fathered a child with an underage girl.
Earlier this week, a UN spokesman the Monusco had received reports that the eight men “were fraternizing, after curfew hours, at an out-of-bounds bar known to be a place where transactional sex occurs”.
He added that UN military police officers who went to the premises to assess the situation “were physically assaulted and threatened by the contingent members,” as they moved to detain the soldiers.
The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) expressed disappointment over not being directly informed about the allegations but rather learning about them through media reports.
Meanwhile, the Democratic Republic of Congo has been urging for a swift departure of the UN peacekeeping force since December, claiming it has failed to quell violence by armed groups during its 25-year presence.
President Felix Tshisekedi of Congo has, since May, been advocating for Southern African Development Community (SADC) countries, including South Africa, to deploy troops in DR Congo to address the M23 rebels who have taken control of significant portions of the North Kivu province.
To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Catch all the International News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.