SA Withdraws UN Peacekeepers Over Misconduct in DR Congo

South Africa recalls 8 soldiers accused of sexual misconduct in DR Congo.

UN peacekeepers involved in “systematic widespread violation” of rules.

Allegations include ignoring curfew and visiting a bar linked to transactional sex.

South Africa’s military has instructed the return of eight soldiers, who stand accused of sexual misconduct in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

These soldiers were part of a United Nations peacekeeping mission in the troubled eastern region of DR Congo.

The United Nations has cited these men for their involvement in a “systematic and widespread violation” of the organization’s regulations. Reports indicated that these soldiers breached a curfew and frequented a bar known for “transactional sex.”

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) declared on Sunday that, “Given the gravity of these allegations, the SANDF has made the decision to summon the implicated soldiers back to South Africa to address the charges and provide an account of the incidents.” They have dispatched investigators to the DR Congo to conduct a formal inquiry.

This incident is not the first time the UN mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (Monusco) has faced allegations of sexual abuse.

In 2017, five peacekeepers were accused of sexual abuse and exploitation, with one soldier alleged to have fathered a child with an underage girl.