Scotland’s Humza Yousaf Unveils Fresh Independence Approach

Independence referendum demand remains a key priority for SNP.

Yousaf predicts independence could arrive sooner than later.

Humza Yousaf has expressed his willingness to hold an independence referendum at the earliest opportunity while indicating a shift in his preferred strategy.

The first minister has stated that securing a majority of Scottish seats (at least 29) in a general election would provide a strong mandate to initiate negotiations for a referendum, deviating from his previous proposal, which relied on the SNP winning the most seats, thus setting a lower threshold.

This shift in approach coincides with the commencement of the SNP’s annual conference in Aberdeen.

Pressure on the party leadership to modify its strategy intensified in anticipation of a crucial debate and vote on the party’s independence roadmap.

Internal party sources believe that winning a majority of seats would bolster their mandate for independence negotiations, even if other parties secure seats in significant numbers.

Humza Yousaf emphasized that successive Conservative governments have repeatedly denied “mandate after mandate” for an independence vote.

The next test of this proposition will likely occur during the upcoming general election, expected next year.

Should the SNP secure a majority of seats, it would empower the Scottish government to engage in discussions with the UK government on how to implement the democratic mandate, with various options, including a referendum, on the table.

Notably, Mr. Yousaf had previously aimed to build sustained support for independence, emphasizing the need for a majority with a margin of 50% plus one for the “Yes” vote.

In his recent statement, he underscored his readiness to hold a referendum “tomorrow” under the right circumstances.