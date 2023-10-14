Scottish leader Humza Yousaf’s mother-in-law pleads from Gaza.

Humza Yousaf criticized Israel’s indiscriminate airstrikes in Gaza.

The mother-in-law of Scotland’s First Minister Humza Yousaf Elizabeth El-Nakla finds herself trapped in Gaza as a result of the ongoing conflict.

She has made a heartfelt plea for assistance, questioning why such a situation persists in the world today.

Elizabeth El-Nakla, the mother of Humza Yousaf’s wife, Nadia, had journeyed from her home in Scotland to visit her family in Gaza, accompanied by her husband, Maged.

Regrettably, they have been stranded in Gaza due to Israel’s retaliatory bombardment following a fatal attack by Hamas over the weekend.

Speaking from Deir al-Balah, situated approximately 10 miles southwest of Gaza City, El-Nakla expressed her despair, indicating that this video message might be her final communication.

She highlighted the dire situation in Gaza, where a million people are facing severe shortages of food and water, while ongoing bombings intensify their suffering. She also raised concerns about evacuating those in hospitals amid the crisis.

She questioned the state of humanity and the empathy of people worldwide, calling for intervention to address the dire circumstances unfolding in the region. Her emotional message conveyed the urgency of the situation.

This is Elizabeth El-Nakla. She is my mother-in-law. A retired nurse from Dundee, Scotland. She, like the vast majority of people in Gaza, has nothing to do with Hamas. She has been told to leave Gaza but, like the rest of the population, is trapped with nowhere to go. pic.twitter.com/D3ZUtnEmyO — Humza Yousaf (@HumzaYousaf) October 13, 2023

Scotland’s First Minister, Humza Yousaf, criticized Israel’s indiscriminate airstrikes in Gaza and called upon the international community to take action to halt collective punishment.

He underscored the suffering of ordinary Palestinians who have no affiliations with Hamas and are experiencing the dire consequences of the conflict.

Yousaf, who posted the video shared by his mother-in-law, emphasized that the majority of Gaza’s population, including his mother-in-law, is trapped with no escape routes.

He pointed out the closed border crossings at Rafah with Egypt and Erez with Israel, which have exacerbated the humanitarian crisis.

The First Minister conveyed his absolute sympathy for innocent lives lost, both in Israel and Palestine and urged the cessation of civilian casualties. His message resonated with compassion for all those affected by the ongoing hostilities.

Former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon responded to the video, expressing her sorrow for both the people of Israel and the innocent civilians in Gaza. She also conveyed her thoughts for her friends, Nadia and Humza, as well as Scotland’s Jewish community.

Yousaf called on the international community to take action and stressed the urgent need to end collective punishment. He cited the United Nations’ warning of “devastating humanitarian consequences” following Israel’s order for 1.1 million people to move within 24 hours.

Yousaf mentioned that British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak had not contacted him about the crisis while sharing his mother-in-law’s plight.

He expressed disappointment in receiving no response to his communication with the foreign secretary, James Cleverly, who could have offered assurances regarding the evacuation of two UK citizens trapped in Gaza.

Yousaf described his feelings of powerlessness and helplessness, emphasizing the distress experienced by his wife, Nadia, and their family amid the ongoing crisis.

