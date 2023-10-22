Senegal Postpones Senghor Auction in France

Senegal delays Senghor’s belongings auction for direct purchase by the government.

Military medals and jewelry among the items to be auctioned in Caen, France.

President Macky Sall urges negotiations with auction organizers.

The auction of belongings once owned by Senegal‘s first president, Léopold Sédar Senghor, has been postponed as the Senegalese government seeks to purchase the items directly.

These possessions, which include military medals and jewelry, were originally scheduled to be auctioned in the city of Caen, France.

Current Senegalese President Macky Sall has urged the culture minister and the Paris embassy to engage in negotiations with the auction organizers.

Léopold Senghor led Senegal for two decades after its independence from France in 1960. He was not only a distinguished poet but also a key figure in the Négritude movement, which celebrated African cultures and opposed colonialism, along with Martinican poet Aimé Cesairé during their time as students in Paris in the 1930s.

While Senghor held socialist political views, he maintained strong ties to France and spent his retirement there with his French wife, Colette, near Caen, where he passed away in 2001.

The private seller responsible for putting Senghor’s belongings up for auction has remained anonymous.

Negotiations will take place with state officials over the coming weeks, according to auctioneer Solène Laine, as they strive to reach an agreement.

However, if an agreement is not reached, the auction will be rescheduled for December.

