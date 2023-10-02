Serbia’s actions same as Russia’s prior to Ukraine invasion

Serbia’s actions same as Russia’s prior to Ukraine invasion.

Gervalla-Schwarz emphasized the need for immediate steps.

Aleksandar Vucic does not intend to order forces into Kosovo.

Advertisement

Serbia’s troop deployment near Kosovo’s border is drawing comparisons to Russia’s actions prior to its invasion of Ukraine, warned Kosovo’s Foreign Minister Donika Gervalla-Schwarz.

She urged the European Union (EU) to take action against Belgrade, such as freezing its EU candidacy status. The United States has also expressed concern over Serbia’s military build-up along the Kosovo frontier, while NATO authorized additional peacekeeping forces for Kosovo.

Gervalla-Schwarz emphasized the need for immediate steps in response to Serbia’s actions, citing not only the troop concentration but also the rhetoric and methods reminiscent of Russia’s behavior towards Ukraine.

Serbia’s President Aleksandar Vucic has stated he does not intend to order forces into Kosovo to avoid escalating the conflict, as it would harm Belgrade’s EU aspirations.

Tensions have escalated following recent clashes between police and armed ethnic Serbs in northern Kosovo, with both sides accusing each other of provocation.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Advertisement

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Donald Trump to attend commencement of civil fraud trial Donald Trump to attend commencement of civil fraud trial. A New York...