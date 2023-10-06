Sikkim Flood Death Toll Rises to 22, Rescue Efforts Underway

Flash floods in India’s Sikkim state, lasting three days, leave over 100 people missing.

Advertisement At least 22 individuals, including seven soldiers, were confirmed dead in the disaster.

103 individuals, including 23 army personnel, still missing; 15 soldiers among them.

Rescue efforts continue for the third consecutive day in the aftermath of flash floods that struck India’s north-eastern state of Sikkim, leaving over 100 people unaccounted for.

On Friday, authorities confirmed that at least 22 individuals, including seven soldiers, had lost their lives.

The catastrophic floods were triggered by a cloudburst over a mountain lake earlier this week. The situation escalated when water was released from a nearby dam into the Teesta River.

Advertisement

This release of water not only caused extensive damage to the power infrastructure at the Chungthang dam but also led to the flooding of towns and villages downstream.

Extensive search and rescue teams have been mobilized throughout Sikkim and in the northern regions of the neighboring West Bengal state, which lies downstream.

Areas near the river continue to remain on high alert.

Among those currently reported missing are 23 army personnel. Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang confirmed the recovery of seven bodies from various locations downstream of the river.

One soldier was rescued alive earlier in the week. Presently, a total of 103 individuals, including 15 soldiers, remain unaccounted for.

The floods have affected more than 22,000 people, leaving many stranded in Lachen and Lachung in northern Sikkim. Additionally, mobile phone coverage in the area has been disrupted.