Sikkim Flood Death Toll Rises to 22, Rescue Efforts Underway

Rescue efforts continue for the third consecutive day in the aftermath of flash floods that struck India’s north-eastern state of Sikkim, leaving over 100 people unaccounted for.
On Friday, authorities confirmed that at least 22 individuals, including seven soldiers, had lost their lives.
The catastrophic floods were triggered by a cloudburst over a mountain lake earlier this week. The situation escalated when water was released from a nearby dam into the Teesta River.
This release of water not only caused extensive damage to the power infrastructure at the Chungthang dam but also led to the flooding of towns and villages downstream.
Extensive search and rescue teams have been mobilized throughout Sikkim and in the northern regions of the neighboring West Bengal state, which lies downstream.
Areas near the river continue to remain on high alert.
Among those currently reported missing are 23 army personnel. Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang confirmed the recovery of seven bodies from various locations downstream of the river.
One soldier was rescued alive earlier in the week. Presently, a total of 103 individuals, including 15 soldiers, remain unaccounted for.
The floods have affected more than 22,000 people, leaving many stranded in Lachen and Lachung in northern Sikkim. Additionally, mobile phone coverage in the area has been disrupted.
“Road connectivity between districts has been cut off and bridges have been washed away,” Mr Tamang told the Press Trust of India on Friday.
The military has announced its efforts to provide food, medical assistance, and communication services to civilians and stranded tourists. Evacuation teams are actively relocating affected individuals to relief centers.
In response to the adverse weather conditions, all schools and colleges in the state have been instructed to remain closed until October 15th.
On Tuesday night, the Lhonak Lake in the state breached its embankment due to heavy rainfall, leading to a significant rise in water levels in the Teesta River within the Lachen Valley.
The flood situation escalated as water was released from a nearby dam into the river. According to a spokesperson from the defense, there was a rapid surge in water downstream, with water levels reaching heights of 15 to 20 feet.
Satellite imagery, shared by India’s space agency, Isro, illustrated substantial changes in the lake’s volume.
On September 28th, the lake covered an area of 167.4 hectares, but by October 4th, it had dwindled to just 60.3 hectares.
The floods have caused extensive damage to infrastructure, including roads and bridges. In addition, the northern regions of the neighboring West Bengal state have been affected, as the Teesta River overflowed, inundating districts such as Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Cooch Behar, and Jalpaiguri.
Tragically, two individuals lost their lives, and six others were injured when a mortar shell found in the swollen river detonated in Jalpaiguri.
Sikkim, located in the Himalayas, is susceptible to floods and other natural disasters. Just last year, severe flooding in the region displaced tens of thousands and resulted in the tragic loss of at least 24 lives.
