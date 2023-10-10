Advertisement
Sirens Ring Out in Tel Aviv as Residents Fear the Worst

Articles
Sirens Ring Out in Tel Aviv as Residents Fear the Worst

  • Rocket sirens were activated in Tel Aviv and across Israel, as reported by the Israel Defense Forces.
  • Hamas issues threat to target Ashkelon in response to Israeli actions in Gaza.
  • Residents of Ashkelon were warned to evacuate by 17:00 local time via Telegram.

The Israel Defense Forces have just reported that rocket sirens are currently activated in Tel Aviv and throughout Israel.

Hamas warns Ashkelon residents to leave the city

Hamas has issued a specific threat to target the Israeli city of Ashkelon in retaliation for Israel’s actions in Gaza.

Through a post on Telegram, Hamas has announced that residents of Ashkelon, located just north of the Gaza Strip, are given until 17:00 local time (15:00 BST) to evacuate the area.

According to the Israeli military, over 4,500 rockets have already been launched from Gaza into Israel since last Saturday.

