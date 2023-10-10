Sirens Ring Out in Tel Aviv as Residents Fear the Worst

Hamas has issued a specific threat to target the Israeli city of Ashkelon in retaliation for Israel’s actions in Gaza.

Advertisement

Through a post on Telegram, Hamas has announced that residents of Ashkelon, located just north of the Gaza Strip, are given until 17:00 local time (15:00 BST) to evacuate the area.

According to the Israeli military, over 4,500 rockets have already been launched from Gaza into Israel since last Saturday.

Also Read Deadly humid heat could affect billions and reach US Midwest Deadly humid heat could affect billions and reach the US Midwest. Billions...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and worldwide.