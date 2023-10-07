Six Ecuadorian election assassination suspects killed in prison.

Six men suspected of involvement in the murder of Ecuador’s anti-corruption presidential candidate, Fernando Villavicencio, in August, were killed in a prison, as confirmed by the prisons agency.

This incident occurred shortly before a crucial run-off election scheduled for October 15. The killings took place in a penitentiary in Guayaquil, Ecuador’s largest city.

Ecuador’s government quickly denounced the killings, with outgoing President Guillermo Lasso pledging a commitment to uncover the truth behind these deaths.

He emphasized “neither complicity nor cover-up” in his determination to investigate the matter. The SNAI prisons agency stated that the six men were Colombian nationals but did not provide further details regarding the killings.

Villavicencio, a prominent journalist and anti-corruption advocate, was assassinated less than two weeks before the first round of the general election while leaving a campaign event in the capital, Quito.

Police arrested the six Colombians on the day of his murder, and another suspect was shot and killed by the police, with additional suspects apprehended later.

The upcoming run-off vote has been marked by incidents of violence, and it is closely watched as it nears. Business heir Daniel Noboa, currently leading in some polls, called for the government to provide details about the prison incident and emphasized the need to restore peace in the country.

His main rival in the presidential race is Luisa Gonzalez, a protege of leftist former President Rafael Correa, who has voiced concerns about rising crime and urged voters not to be deterred by “terror” in their pursuit of change.

