Six-year-old American-Palestinian slain in Islamophobic attack in US.

His mother was injured in a stabbing attack by their landlord.

A tragic incident unfolded in Plainfield, Illinois, when an innocent Palestinian-American boy lost his life and his mother was injured in a stabbing attack by their landlord on Saturday morning.

The alleged attacker, a 71-year-old man named Joseph Czuba, has been charged with murder and hate crimes, stemming from his targeting of a six-year-old boy and his 32-year-old mother because of their Muslim faith.

According to the Will County Sheriff’s Office, The attack occurred due to the ongoing conflict between Hamas and Israel. The case has prompted condemnation and concern, including from President Biden, who expressed being “sickened” by the attack.

The President stated, “This horrific act of hate has no place in America, and stands against our fundamental values: freedom from fear for how we pray, what we believe, and who we are. As Americans, we must come together and reject Islamophobia and all forms of bigotry and hatred.”

Czuba has been charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, hate crimes, and aggravated battery.

The Will County Sheriff’s Office reported that on Saturday morning, they received an emergency call from the woman, who indicated that she was under attack by her landlord in Plainfield, near Chicago. She sought refuge in a bathroom and continued to defend herself.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers discovered the woman and the boy with multiple stab wounds to their chest, torso, and upper extremities.

Tragically, the young boy, who had sustained 26 stab wounds, passed away at the hospital. His mother, though seriously injured, is expected to survive the attack.

The weapon used in the attack was a 12-inch serrated military-style knife with a seven-inch blade, as reported by the Sheriff’s office.

The police investigation revealed that both victims were targeted by the suspect because of their Muslim faith and the ongoing Middle Eastern conflict involving Hamas and the Israelis.

The Chicago office of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-Chicago) identified the boy as Wadea al-Fayoume and his mother as Hanaan Shahinat at a subsequent news briefing while the victims’ names were not publicly disclosed by the police.

The boy, Wadea, was born in the US, while his mother originally came to the country from Beitunia in the West Bank 12 years ago.

The executive director of CAIR-Chicago Ahmed Rehab, spoke about Wadea, noting his love for his family, friends, soccer, and basketball.

Rehab expressed his concerns about the environment of hate and otherization in the United States, emphasizing the need to prevent a repeat of the post-9/11 scenario when members of a particular community were victimized.

The death toll for Palestinians has exceeded 2,300, with over 9,000 wounded in Gaza. In the West Bank, 54 fatalities were recorded, and 1,100 individuals were wounded since the conflict between Hamas and Israel began on October 7.

