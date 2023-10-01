Slovak populists win, but coalition talks loom

Populist, pro-Moscow Smer-SSD party led by former PM Robert Fico wins Slovakia’s parliamentary elections with nearly 24% of the vote.

Slovakia‘s recent parliamentary elections have resulted in a victory for a populist, pro-Moscow party led by former Prime Minister Robert Fico.

With nearly all votes counted, the Smer-SSD party secured a prominent position with nearly 24% of the vote, even though initial exit polls had predicted a win for a liberal centrist party.

Smer-SSD has promised to promptly cease military support for Ukraine. Robert Fico had resigned as Prime Minister in the aftermath of the murder of investigative journalist Jan Kuciak in 2018.

Now, he is expected to engage in coalition talks to establish the next government.

Progressive Slovakia, the liberal party initially favored in exit polls, garnered approximately 17% of the vote. T

he pro-European Hlas party, which may play a crucial role in determining the composition of the next government, secured the third position with 15% of the vote.

Peter Pellegrini, the leftist leader of the Hlas party and a former colleague of Robert Fico, has left the door open for potential coalition partnerships in the future.