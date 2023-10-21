Advertisement
Southampton Roads Reopen Amid Gunshot Probe

Southampton Roads Reopen Amid Gunshot Probe

  • Roads reopen in Southampton after reported gunshots near a school.
  • Incident occurred on Middle Road, Sholing, at 13:30 BST.
  • Individuals involved left in separate vehicles; no injuries reported.

After a man was observed discharging a firearm near a school, roads have reopened.

At 13:30 BST on Friday, Hampshire Constabulary received reports of gunshots in the vicinity of Middle Road, Sholing, Southampton.

The individuals involved, who were acquainted with each other, departed in separate vehicles. Police presence continues in the area, and the cordon near Oasis Academy has been lifted.

Thankfully, there were no reported injuries at the time, according to the police. Although the school did not initiate a formal lockdown, it swiftly secured its premises.

Authorities are seeking witnesses and any available information in connection with the incident.

