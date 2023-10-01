Spanish Nightclub Fire: Death Toll Rises to 13

Advertisement A tragic nightclub fire in Murcia, Spain, claims at least thirteen lives and injures four.

Emergency services continue the search for potential additional victims.

The cause of the fire remains unknown. Local authorities in Murcia, Spain, report that a fire erupted early on Sunday morning in a nightclub, resulting in the tragic loss of at least thirteen lives and causing injuries to four others.

Emergency services are still at the scene looking for more victims. “New victims cannot be ruled out,” the services said on their website.

The source of the fire remains undisclosed at this time. According to the Murcia emergency services website, the injured individuals include two women, aged 22 and 25, as well as two men, aged 41 and 45. They were all hospitalized due to smoke inhalation. As emergency services conducted their operations, survivors outside the nightclub recounted the incident to reporters.

“I think we left (the club) 30 seconds – 1 minute before the alarms went off and all the lights went out the screams saying there was a fire. I was at a place at that time where I could get out, but five family members and two friends are missing,” an unidentified survivor told Reuters.

“We don’t know anything, we are waiting for news to see whether some of our family members have come out alive,” said another man at the scene.

The President of the Murcia region posted on X, formerly Twitter, “Worried and dismayed by the news coming from there (Murcia). The emergency services continue working.”

When the incident occurred, local emergency services were promptly mobilized. Local firefighters initially sought the assistance of the helicopter from the General Directorate of Security and Emergencies, as stated by the emergency services. However, it was later determined that the available ground resources were adequate to extinguish the fire.

“The General Director of Security and Emergencies, Ricardo Villalba, is on-site coordinating with the Murcia City Council the necessary means to manage this tragedy,” the emergency services said.

“The Vice President and Minister of the Interior, Emergencies and Territorial Planning, Jose Ángel Antelo, is expected to arrive at the site,” they added.

Three days of mourning have been declared in the city of Murcia for "those who died in the fire that occurred at the Teatre de Atalayas nightclub", Murcia mayor José Ballesta said on X.

Also Read Bomb blast outside Turkish interior ministry injures 2 officers Terrorist attack outside Turkish interior ministry injures 2 police officers. The attacker...

